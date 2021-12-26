Left Menu

COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh reports total 8 Omicron cases so far

Madhya Pradesh has reported total of eight Omicron cases so far, informed Vishvas Sarang, State Minister of Medical Education on Sunday.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 26-12-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 14:41 IST
Madhya Pradesh Minister of Medical Education Vishvas Sarang . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

According to Sarang, six out of eight patients have been discharged.

"Madhya Pradesh has reported eight Omicron cases in Indore. Out of them, six patients have been discharged", said Sarang. Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had said that the tally of Omicron in the country has risen to 415. (ANI)

