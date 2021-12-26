COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh reports total 8 Omicron cases so far

Madhya Pradesh has reported total of eight Omicron cases so far, informed Vishvas Sarang, State Minister of Medical Education on Sunday. According to Sarang, six out of eight patients have been discharged.

"Madhya Pradesh has reported eight Omicron cases in Indore. Out of them, six patients have been discharged", said Sarang. Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had said that the tally of Omicron in the country has risen to 415. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)