Odisha CM reviews COVID-19 situation, preparations to tackle new Omicron variant in state

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday reviewed the COVID situation and preparedness to tackle its new variant 'Omicron' in the state.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 28-12-2021 03:40 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 03:40 IST
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday reviewed the COVID situation and preparedness to tackle its new variant 'Omicron' in the state. Directing the senior officials to take all proactive steps, Chief Minister said, "While Omicron is spreading all over the world, there have been 8 cases in Odisha. Its impact is likely to increase in coming weeks, so we have to be more careful and need to take steps to prevent it."

He advised all the concerned departments on the subject and said that special efforts should be made by the district administration to expedite the COVID-19 vaccination. "All arrangements and facilities for the treatment established during the second wave should be re-activated it will be helpful to treat patients immediately," Patnaik said.

"More hospitalization is needed among children. Therefore, the Department of Health needs to make adequate arrangements for pediatric care across the state," he added. The police department was also asked to take steps to ensure the proper implementation of COVID protocols.

Patnaik stressed on to launch a new awareness campaign, the district administration asked to raise awareness among people from all walks of life involving panchayat representatives, Mission Shakti groups and others. The state Chief Minister asked to give special attention to the oxygen supply system in hospitals.

RK Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Health stated, "All people who have not taken the first and second doses will be vaccinated within the next three weeks. All hospitals have the necessary oxygen supply and to further strengthen the oxygen supply system for the treatment of patients 82 PSA plants and 15 LMO plants will be established." "At present, there are a total of 6,684 beds are available in Covid hospitals, and 1,194 beds are available for the children," Sharma added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

