Electoral Roll Stress: BLO Hospitalized Amidst Allegations

Mehboob Rehman Mollah, a Booth Level Officer in West Bengal, has been hospitalized due to a brain stroke during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The Trinamool Congress and family blame stress from excessive workload, targeting the Election Commission and BJP government for his condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-01-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 17:56 IST
A Booth Level Officer (BLO) in South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, has been hospitalized after suffering a brain stroke, an official reported on Sunday. Mehboob Rehman Mollah, responsible for electoral roll updates, fell ill due to alleged overwork.

His hospitalization follows intense pressure during the Special Intensive Revision exercise. The Trinamool Congress accused the Election Commission and the BJP government of imposing unbearable stress on officers like Mollah. The family cited excessive workload as a critical factor in his collapse.

According to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the SIR exercise has caused 77 deaths and multiple health crises, attributing it to flawed planning and execution by the Election Commission of India. Calls for accountability and reform persist amidst these allegations.

