Abhishek Banerjee's Rally: A Strong Stand Against BJP's Central Policies

Abhishek Banerjee, a prominent TMC leader, robustly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, accusing him of deliberately obstructing central funds intended for West Bengal. He emphasized that despite the BJP's call for change in the upcoming 2026 Assembly polls, the citizens of Bengal are keen on replacing BJP at the Centre after the elections.

Throughout his address at a rally in Chopura, Banerjee charged the BJP with attempts to subordinate the people of West Bengal, urging them not to 'bow and surrender.' He contended that the TMC, alongside the state's residents, remained steadfast in their refusal to adapt to the BJP's perceived maneuvers, claiming the BJP's seat share will significantly diminish in the polls.

Regarding the ongoing political climate, Banerjee accused the BJP of insulting prominent Bengali figures and using central agencies to undermine the TMC. He noted the party's alleged disrespect for individuals like Nobel laureate Amartya Sen and stressed that the TMC has unwavering support, despite alleged provocations by the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)