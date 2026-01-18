Left Menu

Abhishek Banerjee's Rally: A Strong Stand Against BJP's Central Policies

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee accused PM Modi of blocking funds meant for West Bengal, asserting TMC’s leadership in future elections. Criticizing the BJP for their strategies, Banerjee highlighted the alleged misuse of central agencies and discredited BJP's actions against eminent Bengalis and during events like Durga Puja.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-01-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 17:55 IST
Abhishek Banerjee's Rally: A Strong Stand Against BJP's Central Policies
Abhishek Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Abhishek Banerjee, a prominent TMC leader, robustly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, accusing him of deliberately obstructing central funds intended for West Bengal. He emphasized that despite the BJP's call for change in the upcoming 2026 Assembly polls, the citizens of Bengal are keen on replacing BJP at the Centre after the elections.

Throughout his address at a rally in Chopura, Banerjee charged the BJP with attempts to subordinate the people of West Bengal, urging them not to 'bow and surrender.' He contended that the TMC, alongside the state's residents, remained steadfast in their refusal to adapt to the BJP's perceived maneuvers, claiming the BJP's seat share will significantly diminish in the polls.

Regarding the ongoing political climate, Banerjee accused the BJP of insulting prominent Bengali figures and using central agencies to undermine the TMC. He noted the party's alleged disrespect for individuals like Nobel laureate Amartya Sen and stressed that the TMC has unwavering support, despite alleged provocations by the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

 Global
2
Thrilling Matches and Rising Stars: Highlights from Day Two at the Australian Open

Thrilling Matches and Rising Stars: Highlights from Day Two at the Australia...

 Australia
3
Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

 Global
4
Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026