Brazil registers 171 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 29-12-2021 04:45 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 04:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil reported 171 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday and 8,430 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry. The South American country has now reported a total of 618,705 coronavirus deaths and 22,254,706 total confirmed cases.

The nation has registered a total of 77 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, according to data from Brazil's 27 state and district health secretaries.

