Brazil registers 171 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday
Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 29-12-2021 04:45 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 04:45 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazil reported 171 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday and 8,430 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry. The South American country has now reported a total of 618,705 coronavirus deaths and 22,254,706 total confirmed cases.
The nation has registered a total of 77 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, according to data from Brazil's 27 state and district health secretaries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazil
- Omicron
- South American
- Health Ministry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Brazil registers 92 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday; data incomplete
India, Brazil hold bilateral talks on UN-related issues
Leftist Lula maintains dominant lead in Brazilian election, poll shows
EXCLUSIVE-Brazil bribery probe expands to four JPMorgan fuel deals -documents and sources
Former Bolsonaro appointee to assume electoral role in Brazil, sources say