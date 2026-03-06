NZ Strengthens Strategic Partnership With Brazil

New Zealand is stepping up efforts to deepen its relationship with Brazil, Latin America’s largest nation, as part of a broader push to expand trade, cultural links and diplomatic cooperation across the region.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters said discussions during his visit to Brazil highlighted growing opportunities for collaboration in areas including agriculture, aviation, trade and investment, education and film production.

“Brazil seriously matters to Latin America and the world, and New Zealand will be investing more in strengthening our relationship here,” Peters said.

Strategic ties with a global economic powerhouse

Brazil, the world’s eleventh-largest economy, plays a key role in global trade and diplomacy, making closer engagement a strategic priority for Wellington. (Devdiscourse)

Peters emphasised that cooperation between open democratic countries like Brazil and New Zealand is increasingly important amid global uncertainty.

“In these uncertain and challenging times, it’s more important than ever that countries like Brazil and New Zealand work together closely,” he said.

The minister held wide-ranging meetings with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira and other senior ministers, where both sides explored opportunities for expanded bilateral cooperation and discussed global developments including the situation in Venezuela and Iran.

Film agreement opens new creative opportunities

A key outcome of the visit was the signing of an Audio-Visual Co-Production Agreement, aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries’ screen industries.

The agreement will allow filmmakers in both nations to collaborate on film and television projects, enabling access to funding, production incentives and international distribution opportunities.

New Zealand’s screen production sector is worth billions of dollars and relies heavily on international partnerships to finance and distribute content globally. (C21media)

Officials say the new partnership with Brazil could create fresh opportunities for producers, directors and creative talent in both markets.

Expanding education and research collaboration

In another milestone, Peters signed a comprehensive Education Cooperation Arrangement with Brazil’s Acting Minister of Education Leonardo Barchini.

Brazil is currently New Zealand’s largest source of students from Latin America, while academic exchanges between the two countries have grown steadily over the past decade.

The agreement is expected to expand student mobility, research partnerships and institutional collaboration between universities and educational institutions in both countries.

“We want to see these positive trends continue, and this arrangement will strengthen ties between students, educators and researchers,” Peters said.

Promoting business links and innovation

During the visit, Peters also addressed a Business Showcase event attended by New Zealand companies operating in the Brazilian market.

The showcase highlighted innovative products and services from New Zealand firms across sectors such as:

Agritech and sustainable food production

Advanced manufacturing

Education services

Digital technology

Latin America represents a market of more than 650 million people, offering significant growth opportunities for exporters and investors. (Devdiscourse)

The delegation’s visit is intended to boost New Zealand’s commercial profile and help businesses diversify beyond traditional trading partners.

Latin America a key partner for global challenges

In a keynote speech during the trip, Peters described Latin America as an essential partner for tackling global issues including climate resilience, food security and energy sustainability.

“New Zealand cannot expect to advance initiatives internationally without Latin American cooperation,” he said. “Your region matters enormously to us.”

The parliamentary and business delegation accompanying Peters has already visited Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil, and will travel next to Chile, including Santiago and Rapa Nui, before concluding the mission in French Polynesia.

The tour reflects New Zealand’s strategy to deepen diplomatic and economic engagement with fast-growing markets and influential global partners.