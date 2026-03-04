Rodrygo's Heartbreak: Season Over for Brazil and Real Madrid Star

Brazilian winger Rodrygo's season has been abruptly halted due to a serious knee injury, as he suffers a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee. The Real Madrid and Brazil star was injured during a game against Getafe, closing the door on his World Cup aspirations. Rodrygo, reflecting on Instagram, described the day as one of his worst, realizing a fear he hoped to avoid.

Real Madrid confirmed the diagnosis on Tuesday, but the timeline for his return remains unclear. Neither the club nor Brazil's soccer federation have announced whether surgery is planned. His absence is felt deeply, especially considering his significant contribution to Brazil's World Cup journey last year.

Neymar expressed his support, sharing his own experiences with similar injuries, and encouraged Rodrygo to focus on mental recovery. Rodrygo played a pivotal role in previous matches this season, tallying three goals and six assists in 27 appearances for Madrid, and his absence will be notable as the team progresses without him.

