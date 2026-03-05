Brazil's Banking Scandal Deepens with New Arrests and Allegations

The unfolding banking scandal in Brazil escalates as prominent businessman Daniel Vorcaro is detained. Vorcaro, the owner of Banco Master, faces serious accusations involving attempts to bribe former central bank officials in exchange for favorable treatment.

The case has already seen the downfall of some high-profile figures, including Paulo Sergio Neves de Souza and Belline Santana, both former Central Bank employees. Internal investigations have unveiled improper benefits, leading to arrests and stirring concerns within Brazil's financial system.

This scandal has captured national attention, especially with emerging allegations from text messages that suggest Vorcaro plotted violence against a journalist. As investigations continue, the country's banking sector remains under intense scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)