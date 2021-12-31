UK reports record 189,213 COVID cases, 332 deaths

The United Kingdom recorded 189,213 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a daily record, and 332 deaths, government data showed. Case numbers were up from the previous record of 183,037 on Wednesday, and the deaths figures of patients who tested positive for COVID-19 within 28 days also includes a backlog of deaths that were not reported properly during the festive period.

The government website said the deaths figure included deaths covering the Dec. 24-29 period.

