UK reports record 189,213 COVID cases, 332 deaths

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-12-2021 02:21 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 02:14 IST
Representataive image Image Credit: ANI
The United Kingdom recorded 189,213 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a daily record, and 332 deaths, government data showed. Case numbers were up from the previous record of 183,037 on Wednesday, and the deaths figures of patients who tested positive for COVID-19 within 28 days also includes a backlog of deaths that were not reported properly during the festive period.

The government website said the deaths figure included deaths covering the Dec. 24-29 period. ))

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

