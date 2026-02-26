Belgium Bolsters Antwerp's Security with New Air-Defence System
Belgium plans to enhance security at the Port of Antwerp with the installation of a Nasams air-defence system. The initiative follows incidents involving drone sightings, which prompted temporary airport closures. The defence system aims to protect against aerial threats and is expected to be operational by 2027.
Belgium is set to strengthen security at the Port of Antwerp by deploying a sophisticated air-defence system. The Nasams system will address concerns raised by multiple drone incursions that temporarily shuttered airports last year, according to a report by Belgian newspaper Gazet van Antwerpen.
Citing Prime Minister Bart De Wever, the newspaper noted that drones had been detected over sensitive areas, including nuclear facilities and a chemical site. The new defence apparatus is expected to protect the port and its critical infrastructure from short-range aerial threats such as drones and fighter jets.
The first battery of the defence system is slated to arrive by 2027, although requests for comment from the Port of Antwerp-Bruges and the Belgian government remained unanswered. This move underscores Belgium's commitment to safeguarding its strategic assets against evolving threats.
