Indian Railways Launches 'Rail Tech Portal' to Fuel Innovation and Growth

In a strategic move to enhance technological innovation within the Indian Railways, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has launched the 'Rail Tech Portal.' Speaking at the DNPA Conclave, Vaishnaw urged startups and innovators to leverage this digital platform to address challenging problems through technological solutions.

The minister highlighted the government's commitment to supporting inclusive innovation. He invited the tech community to contribute their ideas, emphasizing the portal's role as a central hub for solution acceptance. Vaishnaw described the initiative as part of a larger vision to marry science with scale and drive transformative achievements nationwide.

Discussing broader responsibilities, Vaishnaw called on tech platforms to recognize their role in reinforcing societal trust. He stressed the importance of online safety for all citizens, particularly children, and advocated for fair revenue-sharing models for content creators, suggesting legislative action if voluntary compliance is not achieved.

(With inputs from agencies.)