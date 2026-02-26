President Murmu to Soar in India's Indigenous LCH 'Prachand'

President Droupadi Murmu is set to embark on a landmark flight in the indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopter 'Prachand' at Jaisalmer Air Force Station, in a formidable display of India's aviation prowess.

The designated Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, Murmu's flight underlines strategic military interests. The 'Prachand,' designed for diverse terrains, embodies advanced avionics and weaponry, dramatically elevating the combat effectiveness of the Indian Air Force.

Her agenda includes observing the IAF's 'Vayu Shakti' firepower demonstration, echoing her prior sorties in key aircraft, reinforcing India's defense capabilities on a global scale.

