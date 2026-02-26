LSEG's Strategic Maneuver: A $4 Billion Buyback Amidst Rising AI Concerns

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) is initiating a strategic share buyback worth £3 billion ($4.1 billion) over the forthcoming year, in response to pressures from activist investor Elliott Management and growing concerns over the impact of artificial intelligence on its business model.

In early trading, LSEG shares surged by up to 4.7%, buoyed by the company's optimistic projections for 2026. Despite a previous 30% stock value drop, the group forecasts 6.5% to 7.5% growth in total income, aligning closely with analyst expectations and counteracting broader fears about AI disruptions.

LSEG's CEO David Schwimmer is under increased scrutiny to enhance profitability and communicate the group's data resilience, as demonstrated by its partnership deals with leading AI companies like OpenAI. The firm's anticipated buyback aligns with Elliott's demands for higher dividends and a portfolio review.

