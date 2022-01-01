Left Menu

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh tests positive for COVID-19

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh on Saturday informed that he has tested positive for COVID and has "mild symptoms".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 18:52 IST
Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh tests positive for COVID-19
Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh (Nagesh's Twitter Handle) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh on Saturday informed that he has tested positive for COVID and has "mild symptoms".

Nagesh also requested all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested at the earliest.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister said, "I've tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

 India
2
Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

 India
3
UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

 Global
4
Tele-medicine no longer option but necessity: Dr Jitendra Singh

Tele-medicine no longer option but necessity: Dr Jitendra Singh

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022