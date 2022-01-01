Left Menu

Gujarat reports 1,069 COVID-19 cases; first time tally crosses 1000-mark after June 4

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-01-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 20:15 IST
Gujarat reports 1,069 COVID-19 cases; first time tally crosses 1000-mark after June 4
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat on Saturday recorded 1,069 COVID-19 cases, the first time the daily addition crossed the 1000-mark since June 4 when the figure was 1,120, taking the state's tally to 8,32,801, an official said.

The death toll rose by one to touch 10,119, while the discharge of 103 persons took the recovery count to 8,18,755, leaving Gujarat with 3,297 active cases, including 11 critical patients, he said.

Of the new cases, Ahmedabad led with 559, followed by 164 in Surat, 67 in Vadodara, 61 in Rajkot, 39 each in Anand and Kheda, among other districts, the official informed.

The number of vaccine doses administered in the state stood at 8.95 crore as 1.52 lakh people got jabs during the day, a government release said.

The caseload of adjoining Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reached 10,670 after two persons were detected with the infection, leaving the Union Territory with four active cases as 10,662 people have recovered and four have succumbed, an official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,32,801, new cases 1,069, death toll 10,119, discharged 8,18,755, active cases 3,927, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

 India
2
Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

 India
3
UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

 Global
4
Tele-medicine no longer option but necessity: Dr Jitendra Singh

Tele-medicine no longer option but necessity: Dr Jitendra Singh

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022