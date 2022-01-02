Brazil registers 49 new COVID-19 deaths
Reuters | Updated: 02-01-2022 04:06 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 04:06 IST
Brazil registered 49 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 3,986 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.
The South American country has now recorded a total of 619,105 coronavirus deaths and 22,291,507 confirmed cases.
