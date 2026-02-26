Left Menu

Mitchell Santner: The Shield of the Black Caps

Mitchell Santner, praised by teammate Rachin Ravindra, guided New Zealand to a T20 World Cup semifinal win over Sri Lanka. His 47-run innings and strategic bowling overshadowed Ravindra's Player Of The Match performance, reinforcing Santner's role as a pivotal and inspiring captain for the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 26-02-2026 12:10 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 12:10 IST
Mitchell Santner has been lauded as a crucial figure for the New Zealand cricket team by fellow player Rachin Ravindra. Known for his protective and motivational presence, Santner's leadership helped the Black Caps secure a vital 61-run victory over Sri Lanka, advancing to the T20 World Cup semifinals.

Ravindra, who shone with a Player Of The Match performance, emphasized Santner's game-changing 47 runs off 26 balls, a pivotal contribution when New Zealand faltered at 84 for 6. Coupled with an economical spell in bowling, Santner's all-round effort was instrumental in setting a challenging target of 168 for Sri Lanka.

Santner's ability to inspire confidence and strategize effectively on the field is as vital as his cricketing prowess. His vast experience on sub-continental tracks offers invaluable insights to the team's spin bowling unit, strengthening New Zealand's overall performance.

