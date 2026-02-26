Left Menu

ECI Team Assesses Election Preparedness in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

The Election Commission of India, led by Chief Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, visits Chennai and Puducherry to review arrangements for upcoming Assembly elections. Key discussions focus on law enforcement, voter facilitation, and combating illicit activities. Meetings with political parties ensure coordinated election strategies and compliance with the Model Code of Conduct.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A high-profile delegation from the Election Commission of India (ECI), headed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, touched down in Chennai on Thursday. The team, which includes Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi among others, traveled from Puducherry by special flight to evaluate election readiness in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Consultations are slated with key officials in Chennai, including the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, and District Election Officers. Discussions will focus on the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, security setups, and potential multiple-phase polling. The delegation will also engage with recognized political parties to finalize strategies.

In Puducherry, the ECI committee explored election arrangements with senior officials, emphasizing strict law enforcement, curbing illicit cash and goods flow, and coordinating activities among law enforcement bodies. The Commission urges impartial action and transparency, advising enhanced voter accessibility at polling stations and social media monitoring to prevent misinformation.

