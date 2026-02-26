The Board of Peace: A New Era in Global Conflict Resolution?

On Thursday, Russia expressed skepticism over President Donald Trump's Board of Peace and its coordination with the United Nations Security Council. The board, proposed in September for resolving global conflicts like the Gaza war, has since been viewed as potentially overlapping with traditional UN roles.

Russia's concern stems from the United States being the only permanent UN Security Council member participating in the board, among other members such as Russia, China, Britain, and France. Kirill Logvinov, a Russian foreign ministry official, highlighted that the board's ambition to become a new international structure raises questions about its coexistence with the UN, especially since it aims to replace allegedly ineffective mechanisms.

Further fueling the debate, Russian observations noted UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' absence from board meetings. According to the board's charter, it intends to function under international law with Trump as chairman, possessing significant executive authority. The compatibility with the UN's mission to preserve international peace since 1946 faces scrutiny amid these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)