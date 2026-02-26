Russia's foreign ministry has accused the United States of deliberate provocation following an incident involving a Florida-registered speedboat off the coast of Cuba. According to reports from the state-owned TASS news agency, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova characterized the event as an 'aggressive provocation' by the U.S. intended to escalate tensions.

The incident resulted in the deaths of four Cuban exiles and injuries to six others. Cuban forces reportedly opened fire on the speedboat when it entered Cuban waters on Wednesday. This confrontation comes during a period of heightened tensions between the United States and Cuba.

The Cuban government confirmed the incident and aligned with Russia's assertion that the situation was orchestrated to trigger a conflict. As diplomatic fallout from the incident continues, the international community is watching closely for further developments.