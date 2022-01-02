India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by 27,553

India reported 27,553 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, as infections of the Omicron variant continued to rise, data from the health ministry showed on Sunday. COVID-19 deaths rose by 284, taking the total death toll to 481,770, according to the health ministry.

India has recorded a total of 34.88 million COVID-19 infections.

