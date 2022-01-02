Left Menu

COVID-19: With 3,194 fresh cases reported in last 24 hrs, Delhi witnesses highest single-day spike since May 2021

With 3,194 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, Delhi on Sunday witnessed its highest single-day spike since May 20, 2021.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 19:38 IST
COVID-19: With 3,194 fresh cases reported in last 24 hrs, Delhi witnesses highest single-day spike since May 2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With 3,194 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, Delhi on Sunday witnessed its highest single-day spike since May 20, 2021. As per a bulletin issued by the state health department on Sunday, the positivity rate in the national capital has gone up to 4.59 per cent. The positivity rate is highest since May 20, 2021.

The cumulative tally of COVID-19 cases in the city now stands at 14,54,121. There are 8,397 active cases in the state, out of which 4,759 patients are home isolated. However, 1,156 people have recovered from the infection, taking the total number of discharged patients to 14,20,615.

Delhi also witnessed one COVID-related death in the last 24 hours. The COVID death toll in the national capital has gone up to 25,109. During the last 24 hours, 83,867 COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered, out of which 34,922 people received their first dose while 48,945 received their second dose of the vaccine.

Till date, a total of 2,64,48,623 vaccination doses have been administered in the national capital. Delhi is witnessing a surge in fresh coronavirus infections over the last week following the emergence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

 India
2
Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South Asia

Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South...

 Saudi Arabia
3
Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says; Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030

Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, of...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022