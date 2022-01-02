Left Menu

Chhattisgarh health minister infected with coronavirus for the second time

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Sunday announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, the second time he was getting infected, the earlier instance being in March last year.On seeing the symptoms of corona infection, I got my COVID-19 test in Raipur this evening in which I was tested positive for the Coronavirus.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 02-01-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 23:06 IST
Chhattisgarh health minister infected with coronavirus for the second time
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Sunday announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, the second time he was getting infected, the earlier instance being in March last year.

''On seeing the symptoms of corona infection, I got my COVID-19 test in Raipur this evening in which I was tested positive for the Coronavirus. Right now I am fine and I am taking treatment by staying in home isolation following the instructions of the doctors,'' Singh Deo tweeted. ''I request all those who came in contact with me in the last 14 days to get themselves tested and stay in home isolation. I would also appeal people to strictly follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour,'' he said.

Chhattisgarh has a caseload of 10,08,756, including 13,601 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

 India
2
Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South Asia

Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South...

 Saudi Arabia
3
Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says; Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030

Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, of...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022