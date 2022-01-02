Israel approves fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose for people over 60 and medical staff
Israel will offer a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine to people over 60 and to medical staff, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Sunday amid a surge in Omicron variant infections, saying the country's top medical officer had approved the shot.
