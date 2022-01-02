Left Menu

Israel approves fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose for people over 60 and medical staff

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 02-01-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 23:47 IST
Israel approves fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose for people over 60 and medical staff
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel will offer a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine to people over 60 and to medical staff, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Sunday amid a surge in Omicron variant infections, saying the country's top medical officer had approved the shot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
3
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States
4
Pakistan's inflation rate increased in December by 12.3 pc, highest in 21 months

Pakistan's inflation rate increased in December by 12.3 pc, highest in 21 mo...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022