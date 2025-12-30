Left Menu

Procter & Gamble Home Products Reports Robust Profit Boost for FY25

Procter & Gamble Home Products Ltd, managing renowned brands such as Ariel and Tide, saw a 19.1% profit increase to Rs 683.29 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations grew 3.4% to Rs 9,054.11 crore. Despite a slight fall in total income, the company increased its advertising expenses and reduced its tax expenses by 63%.

Updated: 30-12-2025 12:52 IST
Procter & Gamble Home Products Ltd (PGHPL), the Indian subsidiary of the global FMCG giant, has announced a significant profit surge for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. Operating iconic brands like Ariel and Tide, the company's net profit experienced a 19.1% rise to Rs 683.29 crore, while its revenue from operations grew by 3.4% to Rs 9,054.11 crore.

Despite a minimal dip in total income to Rs 9,228.83 crore, PGHPL's strategic focus on advertising and sales promotion saw expenditures in this area escalate by 21.5% to Rs 930.03 crore. Meanwhile, the royalty costs to its parent company increased slightly by 3.61% to Rs 410.17 crore.

Notably, PGHPL benefited from a massive 63% reduction in tax expenses, down to Rs 252.63 crore, contributing to the overall financial health of the entity. Operating alongside other entities of Procter & Gamble in India, PGHPL remains unlisted, primarily owned by Procter & Gamble Overseas India BV of The Netherlands with a 99.98% shareholding.

