Left Menu

BJP will form govt in West Bengal with two-thirds majority, claims Amit Shah at Kolkata press conference.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-12-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 12:51 IST
BJP will form govt in West Bengal with two-thirds majority, claims Amit Shah at Kolkata press conference.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP will form govt in West Bengal with two-thirds majority, claims Amit Shah at Kolkata press conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi-UAE Tensions Escalate Amid Yemen Conflict

Saudi-UAE Tensions Escalate Amid Yemen Conflict

 Global
2
Renewed Ceasefire Faces Challenges in Thailand-Cambodia Border Conflict

Renewed Ceasefire Faces Challenges in Thailand-Cambodia Border Conflict

 Global
3
Finnish Shipyards Secure Milestone U.S. Icebreaker Deal

Finnish Shipyards Secure Milestone U.S. Icebreaker Deal

 Global
4
Escorts Kubota Hit with Rs 3.4 Crore Tax Demand

Escorts Kubota Hit with Rs 3.4 Crore Tax Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025