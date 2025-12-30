BJP will form govt in West Bengal with two-thirds majority, claims Amit Shah at Kolkata press conference.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-12-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 12:51 IST
- Country:
- India
