Brazil registers 28 COVID-19 deaths
Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2022 04:11 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 04:11 IST
Brazil registered 28 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday and 1,721 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.
The South American country has now recorded a total of 619,133 coronavirus deaths and 22,293,228 confirmed cases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
