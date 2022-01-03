Left Menu

No shortage of medical staff in Delhi hospitals: Satyendar Jain

The government informed the Assembly that they have been sending letters to UPSC and DSSSB demanding for the filling up of the vacant posts.According to numbers shared by the government, 1,236 sanctioned posts of specialists are there in state-run medical facilities and of these 932 have been filled with regular candidates and 43 posts have contractual employees while 261 posts are lying vacant.There are 1,357 sanctioned posts of General Duty Medical Officer and out of these 1,219 posts have been filled while 44 posts have been filled up by contractual employees.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 13:48 IST
No shortage of medical staff in Delhi hospitals: Satyendar Jain
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday informed the Delhi Assembly that there was no shortage of medical staff in state-run hospitals and clinics at a time when the national capital is seeing an uptick in coronavirus cases in the last few days. He was replying to a question by BJP MLA O P Sharma.

While Jain stated there was no shortage of doctors, nurses, paramedics and non-medical staff in dispensaries, hospitals and clinics, the government also issued a list of posts lying vacant, with the minister saying that the government is taking steps to fill them.

The government was also asked about the steps being taken to fill the vacant posts. The government informed the Assembly that they have been sending letters to UPSC and DSSSB demanding for the filling up of the vacant posts.

According to numbers shared by the government, 1,236 sanctioned posts of specialists are there in state-run medical facilities and of these 932 have been filled with regular candidates and 43 posts have contractual employees while 261 posts are lying vacant.

There are 1,357 sanctioned posts of General Duty Medical Officer and out of these 1,219 posts have been filled while 44 posts have been filled up by contractual employees. Eighty-four GDMO posts are lying vacant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
3
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
4
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022