Omicron spreading among over-50s, UK minister says
The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is spreading among over-50s, but data do not suggest further restrictions are needed because of the high uptake of booster jabs by older people, British Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said on Monday. "We're seeing leakage into the over-50s in terms of infection," he told BBC radio.
The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is spreading among over-50s, but data do not suggest further restrictions are needed because of the high uptake of booster jabs by older people, British Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said on Monday.
"We're seeing leakage into the over-50s in terms of infection," he told BBC radio. "They are boosted - 90% of the over 50s are boosted."
He said the government would assess the situation in England on Wednesday. "There's nothing in the data at the moment that would make me believe we need to go further."
