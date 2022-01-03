Left Menu

Take Covid-19 vaccine immediately: LS Speaker's appeal to those yet to be inoculated

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus poses a bigger threat to those who have not yet been inoculated and appealed to such people to get vaccinated immediately.In a tweet, he also noted that the risk of Omicron infection is increasing in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 16:28 IST
Take Covid-19 vaccine immediately: LS Speaker's appeal to those yet to be inoculated
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus poses a bigger threat to those who have not yet been inoculated and appealed to such people to get vaccinated immediately.

In a tweet, he also noted that the risk of Omicron infection is increasing in the country. A total of 1,700 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected across 23 states and union territories so far, out of which 639 have recovered or migrated, according to Union health ministry's data updated on Monday.

''The risk of Omicron infection is increasing in the country. This virus is the biggest threat to those who have not yet taken the vaccination. It is my humble request to all those people to get their vaccination done at the nearest health centre immediately,'' Birla said in a tweet in Hindi.

Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of Omicron cases at 510, followed by Delhi (351), Kerala (156), Gujarat (136), Tamil Nadu (121) and Rajasthan (120).

India's Covid tally rose to 3,49,22,882 with 33,750 fresh cases, while the active cases increased to 1,45,582, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The death toll climbed to 4,81,893 with 123 more fatalities, the data showed.

The active cases have increased to 1,45,582 comprising 0.42 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.20 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 22,781 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
3
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
4
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022