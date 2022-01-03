Left Menu

Ministry makes Ayush Aahaar available at canteen to promote nutritional diet

Started as a pilot project, the ‘Ayush Aahaar’ includes Vegetable Poha, Bhajani Vada, Gajar Ka Halwa and Kokum Drink.

Ministry makes Ayush Aahaar available at canteen to promote nutritional diet
Promoting nutritional diet and a healthy living, the Ministry of Ayush made a new beginning on Monday by making 'Ayush Aahaar' available at its canteen at Ayush Bhawan.

Started as a pilot project, the 'Ayush Aahaar' includes Vegetable Poha, Bhajani Vada, Gajar Ka Halwa and Kokum Drink. Officials said that all the dishes are very popular among the masses and have high nutritional value.

Speaking at the launch, Ayush secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said that the Ayush diet made available in the canteen is beneficial for health and easily digestible. Shri Kotecha said the ministry in 2021 collaborated with various states and did some commendable work under the National Ayush Mission. "Our focus this year will be on Education, Research, Manufacturing, Public Health and Governance. We are also working on a single-window system," he said.

During the meeting, the officials also discussed their plan of action to promote Ayush lifestyle in the year 2022. On this occasion, Special Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Shri Pramod Kumar Pathak, said that those buying the 'Ayush Aahaar' will be given a feedback form to fill. Based on the responses, the new diet will be regularised in the canteen.

Among other officials present in the programme were Ayush joint secretaries Kavita Garg and D Senthil Pandian.

(With Inputs from PIB)

