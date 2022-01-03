Over 3,000 Noida teens take jab as Covid vaccination starts for 15+ age group
- Country:
- India
Over 3,000 teenagers took their first jab across Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday as anti-coronavirus vaccination started for the 15-18 age group in the district, officials said.
The vaccines were administered to them at 42 centres, including 27 government facilities, spread across Noida and Greater Noida, the officials said.
Overall 17,054 vaccines were administered at government facilities to beneficiaries across age-groups in Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh, District Immunisation Officer Dr Neeraj Tyagi said.
''First dose of vaccine in the 15+ category was administered to 3,068 beneficiaries. In the 18+ category the first dose was administered to 4,484 people and second dose to 9,502,'' Dr Tyagi said.
There are 102 government Covid vaccination centres (CVCs) in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the officer said.
So far, over 33 lakh anti-coronavirus vaccines have been administered to beneficiaries in the district, of which nearly 19.50 lakh were first doses, according to latest data on Co-WIN portal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar
Muzaffarnagar DM orders stopping salary of 11 officers absent from official function
Lashkar terrorist killed in encounter in Srinagar
Pakistan is hell-bent to disturb peace in Valley, especially in Srinagar: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar
Pakistani terrorist linked with LeT killed during encounter in J-K's Srinagar