Turkey records nearly 45,000 COVID-19 cases as Omicron spreads

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 03-01-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 23:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey recorded 44,869 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily figure since late April, health ministry data showed on Monday.

It also recorded 160 deaths due to COVID-19 in the same period.

Cases in Turkey have more than doubled in just over a week as the Omicron variant became dominant in the country.

