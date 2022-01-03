Turkey records nearly 45,000 COVID-19 cases as Omicron spreads
03-01-2022
Turkey recorded 44,869 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily figure since late April, health ministry data showed on Monday.
It also recorded 160 deaths due to COVID-19 in the same period.
Cases in Turkey have more than doubled in just over a week as the Omicron variant became dominant in the country.
