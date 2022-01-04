India reports most COVID-19 cases since early September
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2022 10:05 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 09:23 IST
- Country:
- India
India reported 37,379 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday, the most since early September as the Omicron coronavirus variant overtakes Delta in places such as the capital New Delhi.
Deaths rose by 124 to reach a total of 482,017. Total infections stand at 34.96 million.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- health ministry
- Omicron
- New Delhi
- India
- Delta
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, oil prices suffer as Omicron spreads
New U.S. push for vaccines, boosters to stem 'raging' Omicron
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities, oil prices sink as Omicron makes waves
New U.S. push for vaccines, boosters to stem 'raging' Omicron
COVID-19: Karnataka reports 5 new Omicron cases