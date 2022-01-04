Left Menu

Brazil's Bolsonaro will not need surgery on gut blockage, medics say

Sao Paulo's Vila Nova Star hospital, where the far-right leader was admitted in the early hours of Monday after suffering from abdominal pain, said there was still no timeframe for him being discharged.

Reuters | Brasília | Updated: 04-01-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 17:38 IST
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will not need to undergo surgery after being hospitalized due to intestinal obstruction, the medical team said in a note on Tuesday, adding that the gut blockage has been cleared.

According to the note, Bolsonaro is showing a "satisfactory" clinical improvement and will start a liquid diet on Tuesday. Doctors had inserted a nasogastric tube right after his hospitalization. Sao Paulo's Vila Nova Star hospital, where the far-right leader was admitted in the early hours of Monday after suffering from abdominal pain, said there was still no timeframe for him to be discharged.

