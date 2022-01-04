Brazil's Bolsonaro will not need surgery on gut blockage, medics say

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will not need to undergo surgery after being hospitalized due to intestinal obstruction, the medical team said in a note on Tuesday, adding that the gut blockage has been cleared.

According to the note, Bolsonaro is showing a "satisfactory" clinical improvement and will start a liquid diet on Tuesday. Doctors had inserted a nasogastric tube right after his hospitalization. Sao Paulo's Vila Nova Star hospital, where the far-right leader was admitted in the early hours of Monday after suffering from abdominal pain, said there was still no timeframe for him to be discharged.

