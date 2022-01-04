Lockdown will be imposed in Mumbai if daily COVID-19 cases cross 20,000: Mayor

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday said if the daily COVID-19 cases cross the 20,000-mark, a lockdown will be imposed in the city as per the Union government's rules.

On Tuesday, the financial capital of the country reported 10,860 new COVID-19 cases, up 34.37 per cent from a day ago, and two deaths.

Talking to reporters at her office in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters earlier in the day, Pednekar suggested that people wear triple-layer masks while traveling by public buses and local trains.

She also appealed to them to get vaccinated at the earliest and follow all COVID-19-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray might address the citizens in a couple of days, she said.

To a query, Pednekar said the BMC will carry out RT-PCR tests of people returning from Goa by a cruise ship and quarantine them at civic centres, or in hotels if they are ready to pay for it.

Notably, the cruise ship, where 66 of the over 2,000 people on board tested positive for coronavirus, was sent back to Mumbai from Goa late Monday night with all the passengers after some of the infected persons refused to get admitted to a medical facility there, an official from a shipping agency said.

The mayor said BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has been keeping a close watch on the situation, and he has already hinted about the lockdown, if the new daily COVID-19 cases in the city rise over 20,000.

''Today, no one wants a lockdown and it certainly shouldn't be imposed, as just now everyone is recovering from it. If the lockdown is enforced again, it will badly affect everyone. But, if the daily COVID-19 cases cross the 20,000 mark, a lockdown will be implemented by the civic body and the state government as per the Union government's rules,'' Pednekar said.

She appealed to citizens to follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, avoid overcrowding in markets, malls and marriage functions, and wear masks properly.

The mayor also appealed to people to hold marriage functions as per the rules, and ensure such events do not prove to be COVID-19 super-spreaders.

She said currently, only six Omicron patients are admitted in Mumbai hospitals and all other persons infected by the new COVID-19 variant have been discharged.

Mumbai is witnessing a huge surge in COVID-19 cases since the last week.

On Monday, the city had reported 8,082 COVID-19 cases, the highest daily count since April 18, 2021, taking the caseload beyond the eight lakh-mark. On Tuesday, the daily cases crossed the 10,000-mark.

