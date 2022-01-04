Over 4,100 Noida teens take Covid jabs on day two

With over 4,100 vaccinations on Tuesday, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded a gradual increase in the number of children in the 15-18 age group who got their first jab against the coronavirus, officials said. On Monday, the first day when the vaccination for the age group was opened across the country, 3,068 children had taken their first shot in the district, the officials said.

“On Tuesday, the first dose of vaccine in the 15+ category was administered to 4,180 children. In the 18+ category the first dose was administered to 5,080 people and second dose to 9,480,” District Immunisation Officer Dr. Neeraj Tyagi said.

“Overall 18,740 vaccines were administered at government facilities to beneficiaries across different age-groups in Gautam Buddh Nagar,” he said.

Asked about the trend of vaccination among children, Dr. Tyagi said there was a “gradual increase” on the second day as awareness was yet to catch up among people.

So far, over 33 lakh anti-coronavirus vaccines have been administered to beneficiaries in the district, of which nearly 19.50 lakh were first doses, according to data on Co-WIN portal. There are over a hundred COVID-19 vaccination centres in the district, including 99 government-facilities, where the drive was carried out on Tuesday, the officials said.

