West Bengal: 14 students of North Bengal Medical College test positive for COVID-19

As many as 19 people, including 14 students of the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) in West Bengal's Siliguri have been tested positive for the COVID-19. Speaking to ANI, Dr Sanjay Mallick, Medical Superintendent, and Vice Principle, North Bengal Medical College and Hospital said that the situation is alarming.

"19 cases including 14 students found positive for COVID-19 at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. It is quite alarming," Dr Mallick said. Meanwhile, West Bengal has reported 9,073 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the state now stand at 25,475.

The state has also witnessed 16 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 19,810. As many as 3,768 people have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)