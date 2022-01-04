Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences initiates use of eOffice

The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), the largest Research Council under the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India has initiated the use of eOffice for its official purposes. The Council in its quest for becoming a paperless organisation, has launched the application developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on 3rd January, 2022.

In the presence of higher officials and staff of the Council, Dr. N. Srikanth, Director General, CCRAS processed an e-file through the application to formally launch the platform for the Council. While addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Director General emphasized the need and advantages of using electronic platforms for office work. He also urged the officers and staff to utilize the application to its full potential as it aids all spheres of office procedures. He also informed that the Council has already been taking many IT based initiatives including the NAMASTE Portal, Ayush Research Portal and many other for the welfare and use of Ayush stakeholders.

The eOffice platform is a digital workplace solution comprising a suite of products and features that support efficient and transparent governance by streamlining all workflow and making all procedures paperless. While appraising the Director General, CCRAS and gathering of officials and staff about the development, Dr. Radhe Krishan, In Charge, IT Cell at CCRAS mentioned that the Council has implemented and initiated the use of eOffice for employees and staff. He also informed that with the integrated software SPARROW (Smart Performance Appraisal Report Recording Online Window), the concerned officials will be able to process their annual performance reports online.

(With Inputs from PIB)