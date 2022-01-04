Left Menu

170 Maha resident doctors test coronavirus positive in 2 days

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 22:03 IST
170 Maha resident doctors test coronavirus positive in 2 days
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Around 170 resident doctors in hospitals run by the Maharashtra government and civic corporations have tested positive for coronavirus in the last two days, an association representing them said on Tuesday.

Avinash Dahiphale, president, Maharashtra Resident Doctors Association, said "About 170 resident doctors have been infected by COVID-19 till today evening.'' Asked about the time-frame of the infections, he said these physicians have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 48 hours.

Resident doctors play a crucial role in managing and treating patients in state and civic-run hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global
3
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States
4
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022