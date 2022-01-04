170 Maha resident doctors test coronavirus positive in 2 days

Around 170 resident doctors in hospitals run by the Maharashtra government and civic corporations have tested positive for coronavirus in the last two days, an association representing them said on Tuesday.

Avinash Dahiphale, president, Maharashtra Resident Doctors Association, said "About 170 resident doctors have been infected by COVID-19 till today evening.'' Asked about the time-frame of the infections, he said these physicians have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 48 hours.

Resident doctors play a crucial role in managing and treating patients in state and civic-run hospitals.

