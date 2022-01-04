Left Menu

Seven more Omicron cases detected in AP

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 04-01-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 22:27 IST
Seven more Omicron cases detected in AP
  • Country:
  • India

Amaravati, Jan 4 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported seven more cases of the coronavirus Omicron variant, taking the total in the state so far to 24.

Public Health Director P Hymavathi said in a release that three Omicron cases were reported in Krishna district and two each in East and West Godavari districts.

While an 18-year old person came from south Sudan, two each came from Oman and UAE and one from the USA. Another person came to the state from Goa (not an international traveller), she said.

Of the seven, only one has been placed in hospital isolation with mild symptoms while the remaining were healthy and in home isolation, the Director said.

All the contacts of these infected persons were traced and tested and the positive samples were sent for genome sequencing, Hymavathi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global
3
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States
4
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022