Odisha reports highest COVID-19 cases in over 3 months

Odisha recorded the highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases in over three months on Tuesday, as 680 more people including 31 students of a research institute near here tested positive for the virus, the Health Department said.

The daily positivity rate surged to 1.31 per cent from 0.77 per cent a day ago, while 119 children, or 17.5 per cent of the fresh cases, were infected in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated.

The state had logged 424 COVID-19 cases on Monday. On September 22, there were 734 infections.

Khurda district, where Bhubaneswar is located, reported most of the new cases at 263, followed by 69 in Sundargarh and 59 in Cuttack. The infection tally rose to 10,56,660, it said. The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), which is located in the outskirt of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation jurisdiction, reported 31 of the new cases. "All of them are stable and kept in isolation in hostel," said AK Naik, the registrar of NISER, an autonomous research institute run by the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India.

The students of the 2020 batch had reached the campus from different parts of the country from December 25, 2021, onwards to join offline classes. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police for two days after four people tested positive for the infection.

Meanwhile, a report from Puri said that the district administration has also declared a hotel in the pilgrim town as a micro-containment zone after three people including a Bengali tourist tested positive for the Omicron variant.

Keeping in view the surge of COVID-19 cases and detection of Omicron cases, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the prevailing corona situation and asked officials to keep all the COVID hospitals in readiness within 10 days. The death toll mounted to 8,464 as a 50-year-old man from Balasore district died. These are confirmed as deaths due to COVID-19 after an audit, the department said.

Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to the bulletin.

More than 10.45 lakh people have recovered so far, with 146 patients recuperating in the last 24 hours, it said. The new cases were detected after testing 51,745 samples.

Health Director Bijay Mohapatra said the government was keeping a close watch on the situation. ''We have to be vigilant just like during the first and second waves,'' Mohapatra told reporters.

There was no need for stricter restrictions right now, but new guidelines would be issued if required after considering the emerging situation, he added. On the second day of vaccination for the 15 to 18 years age group, a total of 1,03,634 teenagers were administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday. As many as 80,129 children had received the jab on Monday, a senior official said.

