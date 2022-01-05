COVID-19 testing rules in UK to be relaxed to reduce staff shortages -The Telegraph
Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2022 04:04 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 04:04 IST
Testing rules for COVID-19 in the UK will be relaxed in a bid to shorten isolation periods and counter staffing shortages, the Telegraph reported.
British health officials have made plans to limit PCR tests to symptomatic people allowing asymptomatic Britons to return to work faster, the newspaper report said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement