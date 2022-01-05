Left Menu

COVID-19 testing rules in UK to be relaxed to reduce staff shortages -The Telegraph

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2022 04:04 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 04:04 IST
COVID-19 testing rules in UK to be relaxed to reduce staff shortages -The Telegraph

Testing rules for COVID-19 in the UK will be relaxed in a bid to shorten isolation periods and counter staffing shortages, the Telegraph reported.

British health officials have made plans to limit PCR tests to symptomatic people allowing asymptomatic Britons to return to work faster, the newspaper report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Malawi team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Malawi team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022