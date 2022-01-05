Left Menu

COVID-19 precautionary dose will be same vaccine administered previously: Centre

The precautionary COVID-19 vaccine dose, which is to be given to healthcare and frontline workers, and those over 60 years of age with co-morbidities from January 10, will be the same vaccine as administered previously in the first two doses, said Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 17:37 IST
COVID-19 precautionary dose will be same vaccine administered previously: Centre
Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The precautionary COVID-19 vaccine dose, which is to be given to healthcare and frontline workers, and those over 60 years of age with co-morbidities from January 10, will be the same vaccine as administered previously in the first two doses, said Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog. "Precautionary COVID-19 vaccine dose will be the same vaccine as has been given previously. Those who've received Covaxin will receive Covaxin, those who've received primary two doses of Covishield will receive Covishield," Dr Paul said during media briefing of Union Health Ministry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on December 25 announced that healthcare and frontline workers will be given 'precaution dose' from January 10 this year. He also said that senior citizens facing co-morbidities will have the option to go for precaution dose of COVID-19 on the advice of their doctors. India's COVID-19 vaccination drive commenced on January 16, 2021 and so far the cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 147.72 crore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

