Left Menu

No paracetamol, painkillers needed after getting Covaxin jab: Bharat Biotech

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-01-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 19:35 IST
No paracetamol, painkillers needed after getting Covaxin jab: Bharat Biotech
  • Country:
  • India

No paracetamol or painkiller is recommended after being vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, Bharat Biotech said on Wednesday.

''We have received feedback that certain immunisation centres are recommending taking three paracetamol 500 mg tablets along with Covaxin for children. No paracetamol or painkillers are recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin,” Bharat Biotech said in a Twitter post.

Through the clinical trials spanning about 30,000 individuals, approximately 10 to 20 per cent have reported side effects and most of them were mild, resolved within one or two days, and did not require any medication, the company further said.

Medication is recommended only after consultation with a physician, the vaccine maker said.

Paracetamol was recommended along with other COVID-19 vaccines only and is not prescribed for Covaxin, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022