East Delhi Mayor tests positive for Covid, home isolated

East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and isolated himself at home.

This is the second time he has been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, having been infected first in June 2020, he said.

''I had slight fever and sore throat day before yesterday. Since I had a few symptoms, I decided to get myself tested yesterday, and my report came positive for Covid,'' 59-year-old Aggarwal said.

''I have self-isolated and due to my condition, did not attend the special session of the EDMC House today to discuss the budget,'' he said, adding, he has consulted a doctor to monitor his condition.

Delhi is currently reporting a fresh surge in coronavirus cases. On Wednesday, the city reported eight deaths and 10,665 cases with a positivity rate of 11.88 per cent.

The east Delhi mayor, also a senior BJP leader, had last December gone to Varanasi to attend an all-India mayor's conference.

''Corona cases have been rising, and we all have to be very careful amid this surge,'' he said.

''In June 2020, I was admitted in a private hospital for eight days, but thankfully had not needed oxygen support or ventilator support,'' Aggarwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)