Croatia reports record 8,587 new COVID-19 cases in sharp daily rise

In neigbouring Bosnia, the number of cases almost doubled since the last week to 1,556 on Wednesday, and Montenegro, which has a population of 600,000, reported an 86% increase to 2,805 cases from the last week. Slovenia recorded a jump from 832 cases on Jan. 1 to 4,068 on Wednesday. So far, 1,318,333 people have fallen ill from COVID-19 in Serbia, which has a population of 6.2 million, and 12,831 have died from it.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 21:48 IST
Croatia reported 8,587 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a 47% rise from the 5,845 recorded a day earlier, with other countries in the Western Balkans also reporting sharp increases in the number of cases amid the spread of the Omicron variant.

Croatia has vaccinated 55.7% of its population so far, the directorate for civil protection said. In neigbouring Bosnia, the number of cases almost doubled since the last week to 1,556 on Wednesday, and Montenegro, which has a population of 600,000, reported an 86% increase to 2,805 cases from the last week.

Slovenia recorded a jump from 832 cases on Jan. 1 to 4,068 on Wednesday. In Serbia, health authorities reported 7,488 new cases out of 25,516 people tested. So far, 1,318,333 people have fallen ill from COVID-19 in Serbia, which has a population of 6.2 million, and 12,831 have died from it.

