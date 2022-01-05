Left Menu

Over 200 resident doctors in Mumbai hospitals test positive for COVID-19

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 22:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At least 220 resident doctors at government hospitals in Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus in the last three days, a senior office-bearer of their association said on Wednesday.

Ganesh Solunke, president of the J J Hospital chapter of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), said 73 resident doctors at this state-run hospital in central Mumbai have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 72 hours.

Besides, 60 resident doctors at the King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, 80 at the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital and another seven at R N Cooper Hospital have also contracted the viral infection, he added.

These three hospitals are run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Further, in the neighbouring Thane city, eight resident doctors at the civic-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital have tested positive for the virus. Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 26,538 new coronavirus cases including 15,166 in Mumbai, the highest-ever daily count in the metropolis, and eight fatalities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

