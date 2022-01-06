Left Menu

U.S. Forces Japan to impose stronger measures against COVID infections

Updated: 06-01-2022 08:13 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 08:13 IST
  • Japan

U.S. Forces in Japan (USFJ) on Thursday said they have introduced stricter measures to tackle an increase in COVID-19 cases that have raised concerns that cases may spread to communities around military facilities in the country.

The USFJ is "establishing more stringent mitigation measures in a further effort to prevent virus transmission," it said in a press release.

The measures include requiring U.S. military personnel to wear masks off base and for stricter testing mandates.

