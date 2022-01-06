Left Menu

Israel to cancel high COVID-risk designation of U.S., 7 other countries

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 06-01-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 19:15 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel is cancelling its designation of the United States and seven other countries as presenting high COVID-19 risk, Health Ministry director-general Nachman Ash said on Thursday.

The new measure will be in force as of midnight (2200 GMT). (Writing by Dan Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

