Israel to cancel high COVID-risk designation of U.S., 7 other countries
Israel is cancelling its designation of the United States and seven other countries as presenting high COVID-19 risk, Health Ministry director-general Nachman Ash said on Thursday.
The new measure will be in force as of midnight (2200 GMT). (Writing by Dan Williams)
